Trump's lead for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Miami resigns

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida Jason Reding Quiñones has resigned from the Department of Justice.

Quiñones was nominated by President Donald Trump to lead the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Miami last year. In a post on X, Reding Quiñones said the resignation is effective Friday.

The office had lost huge numbers of staffers, who either resigned or quit during his tenure at the office, as WLRN had previously reported.

During a July hearing in which a federal judge admonished how the office handled immigration cases, the office’s Civil Division Chief Matthew Feely apologized to the judge, noting that the office had lost 40% of civil attorneys since 2025.

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“We’re struggling here, your honor,” Feely told the judge.

It’s unclear why he resigned. The move comes just days after midterm elections that saw a national rebuke for the Republican Party.

Reding Quiñones previously served as a federal prosecutor in the Miami Office. He was appointed in 2024 as a Miami-Dade County Judge by Governor Ron DeSantis.

"From serving our Nation in uniform to serving at the Department of Justice and on the bench, public service has been the honor of my lifetime," he wrote in the X post. "But leading the U.S. Attorney’s Office in my home district has been especially meaningful.

“I am grateful to President Trump for his trust and to the extraordinary men and women of the great Southern District of Florida for their dedication, friendship, and unwavering commitment to justice and the rule of law,” he added.