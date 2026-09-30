ICE is detaining a record number of pregnant women. Many say they lack medical care

Immigration and Customs Enforcement is detaining a record number of pregnant women in the U.S., many of whom say they aren’t able to access proper medical care, according to new reporting from The Guardian U.S.

The reporting also found that ICE has lost track of the number of miscarriages happening in custody.

Host Robin Young speaks with Maanvi Singh, an immigration reporter with The Guardian U.S.

In a statement to Here & Now, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security said:

“This is FALSE. ICE tracks miscarriage data and reports the information on a monthly basis. Additionally, ICE continues to track and report miscarriage data according to ICE Directive 11032.4, Identification and Monitoring of Pregnant, Postpartum, and Nursing Individuals. This policy is available on ICE’s public facing website and may be accessed here.

“The 2021 directive is still in place.

“Pregnancy in ICE detention is exceedingly rare—making up 0.15% of all illegal aliens currently in custody, as of June 30. Pregnant women receive regular prenatal visits, mental health services, nutritional support, and accommodations aligned with community standards of care.

“This includes medical, dental, and mental health intake screening within 12 hours of arriving at each detention facility, a full health assessment within 14 days of entering ICE custody or arrival at a facility, and access to necessary medical appointments and 24-hour emergency care.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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