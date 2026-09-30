'Crime, costs and corruption': José Javier Rodríguez on the battle for Florida’s AG office

Democrat José Javier Rodríguez is campaigning with a mantra to battle “crime, costs and corruption” in a quest to oust incumbent Republican Attorney General James Uthmeier in November.

Rodríguez, a former state senator, says he would refocus the attorney general’s office on public safety, consumer costs and corruption — issues he says top voters’ concerns in the 2026 midterm elections.

On the latest episode of State Affairs’ “Between the Lines With Dara Kam” podcast, the litigator said that, as attorney general, he would prioritize public safety and consumer advocacy, while criticizing Gov. Ron DeSantis-appointed Uthmeier for using the office for “political theater.”

“I say that I’m going to be the people’s lawyer. That is a slogan. It is also the job description of the state attorney general’s office,” Rodríguez said.

Rodríguez is among the Democrats seizing on a grand jury report finding that Republican state officials misappropriated $10 million and funneled money through a charity tied to First Lady Casey DeSantis to political committees controlled by Uthmeier.

The sealed grand jury report, first reported by CBS News Miami, indicates the taxpayer money was routed through the Hope Florida Foundation to various outside groups and political action committees. But the grand jury found insufficient evidence to pursue criminal charges.

Among other findings, the report faulted Uthmeier, Gov. DeSantis’ chief of staff when the money was moved, and former Attorney General Ashley Moody, whom DeSantis appointed to the U.S. Senate last year.

Uthmeier has denied any wrongdoing.

But Rodríguez said that, if elected, he would pursue civil proceedings to recover the funds.

“At the absolute least, let’s get the money back,” he said.

Rodríguez also questioned Uthmeier’s role in establishing the now-closed “Alligator Alcatraz” immigrant detention center in the Everglades as part of President Donald Trump’s efforts to crack down on illegal immigration. The facility had become “massively profitable” for private vendors, which secured millions of dollars in no-bid state contracts to construct and operate the center. Rodríguez put the cost at $1.4 billion and counting and said reports had detailed abuses and failures to meet basic standards under Florida law.

“It goes to the independence of the office. It requires you to constantly say no to powerful people that want favors and interests,” Rodríguez said.

He also pledged to use the attorney general’s office to challenge insurance and utility rate increases, address synthetic drugs and gun violence and review reimbursements for local law enforcement agencies that protect witnesses.

Rodríguez said voters need an attorney general with a “track record and the legal background” to tackle corruption in Tallahassee and focus on consumer-related economic issues.

He also pointed to his 2020 state Senate race, in which he said a so-called ghost candidate with the same surname was used to siphon votes in a campaign he said was “greenlit and funded” by Florida Power & Light.

“Out of a quarter-million votes, I lost to the Republican by 32 votes, and the shill candidate got 6,000,” Rodríguez said. “There was nobody in state government fighting the monopoly utilities on behalf of the customers more than I was when I served in Tallahassee. They wanted me gone, and so I say that that fight is still in me.”

