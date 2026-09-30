‘A power grab scam’: Common Cause Florida joins opposition to Amendment 3

Common Cause Florida, an influential government watchdog group, announced Wednesday it is joining local governments and others who oppose Amendment 3, the property tax relief proposal on the Nov. 3 statewide ballot.

“Amendment 3 is a power grab scam that will only benefit the super-rich," said Common Cause Florida Executive Director Amy Keith, in a statement.

"If it passes, it will blow such a hole in local community budgets that it is certain essential services will be cut and everyday Floridians will be left holding the bag," she said. "Costs and fees will increase for small businesses, renters, and homeowners on fixed incomes, and more power will be centralized in Tallahassee.”

READ MORE: Online tool shows hidden impact of Amendment 3 property tax relief on local government services

Common Cause Florida joined with "Save Our Services" to campaign against passage of Amendment 3.

If passed, Amendment 3 would increase the homestead property tax exemption from $50,000 to $150,000 in 2027, and it would rise to $250,000 in 2028. The 10% cap on annual assessment increases for non-homestead properties would be lowered to 5%. It requires 60% support from voters to pass into law.

Opponents, including local government officials and law enforcement groups, warn it could cost billions of dollars in lower tax revenue that pay for scores of public services.

Supporters, including Florida realtors, say it would give property owners long overdue tax relief at a time when the cost-of-living continues to climb and inflation is rampant.

Keith, of Common Cause Florida, also warns that passage of Amendment 3 will hurt the administration of elections.

“Florida currently has some of the best-run elections in the country, and those well-run elections depend on the local property taxes that fund our county Supervisor of Elections offices," she said.

"Plain and simple: Amendment 3 is bad for Florida," she added.