The strong wind, gusts and tornadoes ahead of Hurricane Milton yesterday left thousands of people without power in South Florida.

According to Florida Power and Light's outage tracker, more than 110,000 properties were affected in Palm Beach County.

As of this morning 9 a.m., power has been restored to about 56,000 homes.

In Broward, about 2,800 FPL customers are currently without power. In Miami-Dade, 2,100 customers are still without power.