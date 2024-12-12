© 2024 WLRN
Florida Panthers may make their outdoor game debut at Loan Depot park

WLRN Public Media | By Carlton Gillespie
Published December 12, 2024 at 3:12 PM EST
A hockey player looks to pass the puck on the ice during a game.
Jeffrey T. Barnes
/
FR171450 AP
Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) looks to pass the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Buffalo, N.Y.

For seemingly obvious reasons, the Florida Panthers have never played an outdoor game in their history. Next year, that could change.

To date, the NHL has hosted 41 outdoor games, and the Panthers have never been involved, until now.

All signs are pointing to Loan Depot park, the home of the Marlins, to hos the Panthers in an outdoor game next winter.

An official announcement is expected at the end of the month. No word yet on how they plan to keep the ice from melting.
 
The Miami Herald has reported that the game will take place in either December 2025 or January 2026.

READ MORE: Meet the 'Keeper of the Stanley Cup' who spent the summer with the Panthers

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
