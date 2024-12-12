Florida Panthers may make their outdoor game debut at Loan Depot park

For seemingly obvious reasons, the Florida Panthers have never played an outdoor game in their history. Next year, that could change.

To date, the NHL has hosted 41 outdoor games, and the Panthers have never been involved, until now.

All signs are pointing to Loan Depot park, the home of the Marlins, to hos the Panthers in an outdoor game next winter.

An official announcement is expected at the end of the month. No word yet on how they plan to keep the ice from melting.



The Miami Herald has reported that the game will take place in either December 2025 or January 2026.

