QR codes removed from Miami parking signs after fake stickers found

Public parking payment options in the city of Miami are changing.

Scannable smartphone QR codes will no longer be an option.

The Miami Parking Authority announced it will remove QR codes from more than 7,000 parking signs. This comes after the group identified several fake code stickers covering the original QR codes.

The Miami Parking Authority has not yet received any reports of theft from these fake QR codes, but the agency is still taking action to protect drivers.

They are asking them to pay through the PayByPhone app, and they are also removing QR codes from parking signs. That process could take several months.

In November, the City of Fort Lauderdale also warned residents and visitors of the same scam.

