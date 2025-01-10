Florida leads the country in Affordable Care Act enrollment

Florida is again leading the country in the number of people who have signed up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act.

New data by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services shows that more than 4.6 million Floridians have signed up for the federal program, often referred to as Obamacare.

The 2025 open enrollment period began on Nov. 1.

The deadline to enroll through the healthcare.gov website is Jan. 15.

County-specific data is not yet available, but Miami-Dade County last year led the state with the most Obamacare enrollments.

Miami-Dade has also historically led the country with the most sign-ups.

