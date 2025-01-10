Miami's Three Kings Day Parade will return for the first time since pandemic hiatus

This year marks the much-anticipated return of Miami’s Three Kings Day Parade — after COVID forced a hiatus in 2021.

The parade celebrates the popular Hispanic holiday that commemorates the three wise men who visited Jesus in the Biblical Christmas story.

Three Kings Day and the annual street event had been a Miami tradition for decades.

The City of Miami will host the parade Jan. 12 along Southwest 8th street in Little Havana. The city says the parade will begin at 12 noon and feature parade floats and musical performances.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

