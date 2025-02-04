© 2025 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Conservation groups aims to block lawsuit that removes protections for Florida scrub jays

WLRN Public Media | By Alyssa Ramos
Published February 4, 2025 at 8:15 AM EST
Scrub Jay by artist Anthony Burks, Sr. Endangered species of Florida series.
Photo: Wilkine Brutus
Scrub Jay by artist Anthony Burks, Sr. Endangered species of Florida series.

Four conservation groups are striving to maintain federal protections for the Florida scrub jay.

Currently, the bird is protected under the Endangered Species Act. Earthjustice represents the four groups. It filed a request recently to block a lawsuit that would remove those protections.

The blue feathered bird is unique to Florida and tends to nest on high and dry land, which is prime real estate for developers.

Florida scrub jays were listed as a federally threatened species in 1987 due to declining populations.

READ MORE: As Miami-Dade cools on burning its garbage, is it finally composting’s big moment?

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
News In Brief
Alyssa Ramos
Alyssa Ramos is the multimedia producer for Morning Edition for WLRN. She produces regional stories for newscasts and manages digital content on WLRN.
See stories by Alyssa Ramos
More On This Topic