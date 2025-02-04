Conservation groups aims to block lawsuit that removes protections for Florida scrub jays

Four conservation groups are striving to maintain federal protections for the Florida scrub jay.

Currently, the bird is protected under the Endangered Species Act. Earthjustice represents the four groups. It filed a request recently to block a lawsuit that would remove those protections.

The blue feathered bird is unique to Florida and tends to nest on high and dry land, which is prime real estate for developers.

Florida scrub jays were listed as a federally threatened species in 1987 due to declining populations.

