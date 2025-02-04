© 2025 WLRN
Miami Beach warns spring breakers to prepare for a 'reality check' this year

WLRN Public Media | By Helen Acevedo
Published February 4, 2025 at 5:26 PM EST
People lounge on South Beach duringSpring Break in Miami Beach, Florida.
D.A. VARELA
/
Miami Herald
People lounge on South Beach during the fourth week of Spring Break in Miami Beach, Florida, on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

Miami Beach is bringing the drama and giving spring breakers a reality check. 

Following last year’s spring break crack down, the city is once again enforcing tough measures to separate itself from its party destination reputation.

Some of the measures to reinforce the message include a heavy police presence, restricted beach access, potential curfews and $100 parking. Miami Beach even created a public service announcement made to look like its own reality TV show to send a message: 

Measures will be enforced starting the week of Feb. 27 and last through March.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
News In Brief
Helen Acevedo
Helen Acevedo, is WLRN's anchor for All Things Considered.
Helen Acevedo
