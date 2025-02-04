Miami Beach warns spring breakers to prepare for a 'reality check' this year

Miami Beach is bringing the drama and giving spring breakers a reality check.

Following last year’s spring break crack down, the city is once again enforcing tough measures to separate itself from its party destination reputation.

Some of the measures to reinforce the message include a heavy police presence, restricted beach access, potential curfews and $100 parking. Miami Beach even created a public service announcement made to look like its own reality TV show to send a message:

Measures will be enforced starting the week of Feb. 27 and last through March.

