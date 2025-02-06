Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez slated to be FIU's next president

Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez is expected to resign and be named interim president of her alma mater: Florida International University. That’s according to multiple news outlets, though Nuñez herself nor her office has confirmed.

FIU’s Board of Trustees will meet on Friday, when they’re expected to make the announcement. If Nuñez accepts, she would be required to resign elected office.

Gov. Ron DeSantis would then need to appoint a new Lieutenant Governor. The contract of FIU’s current president, Kenneth Jessell, expires in November.

