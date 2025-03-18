Miami-Dade brush fire shut downs roads in both directions in the Florida Keys

Brush fires in Miami-Dade County have closed the only two roads in and out of the Florida Keys.

On Tuesday afternoon, Monroe County Sheriff's deputies shut down north and southbound traffic on U.S. 1 and Card Sound Road.

The blaze is located on the Miami-Dade portion of Card Sound Road, which starts in Florida City and continues south to Key Largo.

One motorist told the Miami Herald, WLRN news partner, that the plume of smoke from the brush fire could be seen "for miles."

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and the Florida Forest Service are working to contain the fire. For weeks, forecasters have been warning of possible wildfires across the southeast U.S. amid dry and windy conditions.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is encouraging motorists to download their agency's app via the Apple App Store or Google Play for traffic updates. They will also update Facebook and X social media pages.

READ MORE: Red flag warning issued for South Florida due to wildfire threat

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.