Miami-Dade Schools aims to introduce more local produce to cafeterias

WLRN Public Media | By Jenny Jacoby
Published April 17, 2025 at 10:41 AM EDT
FILE - Apples and orange slices rest in trays for student lunches at the Albert D. Lawton Intermediate School, in Essex Junction, Vt., June 9, 2022.
FILE - Apples and orange slices rest in trays for student lunches at the Albert D. Lawton Intermediate School, in Essex Junction, Vt., June 9, 2022.

The School Board of Miami-Dade is looking to introduce more local produce to school cafeterias.

The initiative aims  to partner with the Miami-Dade Farm Bureau. 
 
By doing so, the district hopes to lean on South Florida’s agricultural industry to offer local produce to schools. It’s an expansion of the district’s Farm to School Program that has been in place since 2009. 
 
The sponsor of the measure, board member Roberto Alonso, said at a recent board meeting that part of the aim is to further educate students on how their food is sourced. 
 
This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Jenny Jacoby
Jenny Jacoby is a spring 2025 intern for WLRN News.
