Miami Grand Prix secures 10-year extension with Formula 1

WLRN Public Media | By Sherrilyn Cabrera
Published May 5, 2025 at 5:36 PM EDT
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, left, makes a turn during the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race
Rebecca Blackwell
/
AP
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, left, makes a turn during the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Miami Gardens. Fla.

Formula 1 has announced a 10-year extension with the Miami Grand Prix.

The extension means the event will remain on the calendar through 2041.

The race debuted in 2022 as just the second F1 race in the U.S.

This past weekend’s running at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens was the fourth in what was originally a 10-year contract between Miami promoters and F1.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Sherrilyn Cabrera
Sherrilyn Cabrera is WLRN's senior producer.
