Miami Grand Prix secures 10-year extension with Formula 1

Formula 1 has announced a 10-year extension with the Miami Grand Prix.

The extension means the event will remain on the calendar through 2041.

The race debuted in 2022 as just the second F1 race in the U.S.

This past weekend’s running at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens was the fourth in what was originally a 10-year contract between Miami promoters and F1.

