FIU is poised to approve Jeanette Nuñez is as permanent university president

WLRN Public Media | By Sherrilyn Cabrera
Published May 29, 2025 at 10:17 AM EDT
Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez speaking in Little Havana earlier this summer.
Wilfredo Lee
/
AP
Florida International University’s Board of Trustees is set to approve former Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez as the school’s permanent president.
 
Nuñez was Florida’s lieutenant governor until she was named interim president in February. She is the sole finalist for the permanent job after a presidential search this month.
 
Next Monday, trustees plan to vote on Nuñez’s five-year contract that includes a $925,000 annual base salary.

It also includes annual performance bonuses up to $400,000.
 
The state university system’s Board of Governors would give final approval.

This is a News In Brief report.
Sherrilyn Cabrera
Sherrilyn Cabrera is WLRN's senior producer.
