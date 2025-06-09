AAA urges caution during the summer — the deadliest time for teen drivers

The American Automobile Association said that the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day are the 100 deadliest days on the calendar for teen drivers.

During the summer, there is a 30% increase in fatal teen crashes compared to the rest of the year.

That’s according to a AAA analysis of federal highway safety data

On average, eight people die per day in teen-related crashes during this time. And new teenage drivers are nearly three times more likely to be involved in a fatal crash than adults.

The top risk factors include distracted driving, speeding and not wearing seatbelts.

AAA urges parents to model safe driving, provide at least 50 hours of supervised driving practice and talk to their kids about how to be safe on the road.

READ MORE: With summer around the corner, how families can keep kids with autism safe around water

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

