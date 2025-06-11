Movie theater on Miami Beach faces potential closure, again

One of the only movie theaters on Miami Beach is once again facing potential closure.



The Regal South Beach is the site for proposed redevelopment into an immersive modern art museum.



The face behind this proposed museum is former comedian and Miami Beach Mayoral candidate Steve Berke.



Berke is listed along with Lincoln Park LLC. on the application to the City of Miami Beach to redevelop the theater into what would be called the “Superhuman museum.” The city's planning board will review the application at its July 1 meeting.



The Regal Theater avoided closure in 2023 after its parent company emerged from bankruptcy. It is also one of less than a handful of movie theaters on the island city.

