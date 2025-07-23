Driver's license services resume for TPS holders from Haiti, Honduras and Nicaragua

Following recent federal judge rulings, Florida is once again processing driver licenses and state ID cards for eligible Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, recipients from Haiti, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

TPS holders from Honduras and Nicaragua are eligible through September 9, while those from Haiti are covered through February 3, 2026, according to the Miami-Dade County Tax Collector’s Office, which now oversees DMV offices.

Miami-Dade officials are following guidelines set by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

“This week’s court rulings are an important update for many residents in our community navigating the immigration system,” said County Tax Collector Dariel Fernández.

The Trump administration earlier this month announced it was ending TPS for nearly 80,000 Hondurans and Nicaraguans. They had been allowed them to live and work in the U.S. for a quarter of a century after a devastating hurricane hit Central America.

The administration has already terminated TPS for about 350,000 Venezuelans, 500,000 Haitians, more than 160,000 Ukrainians, and thousands of people from Afghanistan, Nepal and Cameroon.

Immigrant advocate groups have challenged the administration's actions in several federal courts around the country.

