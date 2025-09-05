Community advocates concerned over proposed budget cuts in Miami-Dade

Community advocates packed Miami-Dade's government center Sept. 4 to voice their concerns about the county’s proposed budget.

Maria Llorens from the nonprofit Miami Workers Center spoke out about a proposed $1 million cut to the county’s eviction diversion program.

"More than ever, people are at the brink of eviction and truly need legal assistance," she said. "Reducing the capacity for the program would put them at risk of not being able to get help at a truly crucial time."

Advocates criticized proposed cuts to programs like eviction prevention, and the county-funded Metro Connect – a free on-demand ride service.

Mercedes Cabrera says she relies on Metro Connect to get around with her disability, and is worried the county will do away with it.

"My mobility and freedom to go about and live my life and have fun and enjoy and get medical attention and access to food would be significantly limited," she said.

Miami-Dade’s first budget hearing was held Sept. 4. The final budget hearing is scheduled for two weeks from Thursday.

