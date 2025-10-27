Palm Beach is pushing to change no-fly zone restrictions over President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club

Officials in the Town of Palm Beach are pushing to change new year-round no-fly zone restrictions over President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club.

The Federal Aviation Administration recently banned aircraft within one mile of the estate, 24/7, whether Trump is there or not.

The rule, which is in place through October 2026, has caused community complaints.

The plan forces planes from Palm Beach International to reroute northeast, bringing increased noise and pollution to nearby neighborhoods. The zone widens to 10 nautical miles when Trump is in town.

To address those concerns, the Citizens' Committee on Airport Noise will meet on Nov. 6.

About 300 daily flights are affected by the round-the-clock restrictions near Mar-a-Lago, forcing pilots to make wider turns and steeper approaches, and potentially causing longer taxi times. Some airlines have already increased flight times for Palm Beach International Airport routes.

Palm Beach officials say they’re working with the FAA and Secret Service to find a balance between safety and the community impact.

