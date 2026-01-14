© 2026 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Children's Trust commits $25.8M to expand health services in Miami-Dade schools

WLRN Public Media | By Helen Acevedo
Published January 14, 2026 at 5:39 PM EST

The Children’s Trust and Miami-Dade County Public Schools have partnered to expand healthcare services to students in the district.

The organization has allocated $25,824,500 annually to expand its "HealthConnect in Our Schools initiative." The program provides comprehensive school-based health services through six health care service agencies, reaching 283 schools.

Students across Miami-Dade will have increased access to nursing, physical and mental health, in-person and telehealth and mobile unit services.

READ MORE: 'We will see outbreaks': South Florida pediatrician's warning on new childhood vaccine guidance

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
News In Brief
Helen Acevedo
Helen Acevedo, is WLRN's anchor for All Things Considered.
See stories by Helen Acevedo
More On This Topic