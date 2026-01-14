Children's Trust commits $25.8M to expand health services in Miami-Dade schools

The Children’s Trust and Miami-Dade County Public Schools have partnered to expand healthcare services to students in the district.

The organization has allocated $25,824,500 annually to expand its "HealthConnect in Our Schools initiative." The program provides comprehensive school-based health services through six health care service agencies, reaching 283 schools.

Students across Miami-Dade will have increased access to nursing, physical and mental health, in-person and telehealth and mobile unit services.

