A South Florida St. Thomas soccer captain detained by ICE is released

A South Florida woman detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement was set free this week.

According to a written statement from the office of Democratic South Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Claudia Rodriguez Caglianone, 28, was released from federal custody on Monday afternoon.

Early last month, she was arrested by ICE agents at Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. She was about to board a flight to North Carolina to visit friends and watch the World Cup Final with them.

Last week, Wasserman Schultz conducted an unannounced visit to the Pompano Beach facility contracted by ICE to house suspected undocumented immigrants. She joined the woman's family in calling for her release.



According to Wasserman Schultz's office, Rodriguez lawfully moved from Venezuela to the United States in 2017 on a tourist visa, and within six months applied for asylum. She received Temporary Protected Status in 2023, and her asylum case is pending.

READ MORE: Family, friends, congresswoman call for release of St. Thomas soccer captain from ICE custody

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