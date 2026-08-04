Palm Beach County commissioner suggests moving data centers near military installations

After rejecting the $2 billion Project Tango AI data center, Palm Beach County commissioners are drafting new noise, power grid and water ordinances.

Commissioner Maria Sachs, who voted against Project Tango, wants data centers out of the county entirely.

"It should be close to a military installation just for security. We have many military installations that have undeveloped land next to them that have all these sources of power, so they don't have to be in Palm Beach County," she said.

Earlier this month, county commissioners unanimously advanced a moratorium proposal to regulate and temporarily ban AI data center applications. An official public hearing will be scheduled for Aug. 27.

READ MORE: Water supply concerns remain top hindrance for AI data centers, says FAU expert

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