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Palm Beach County commissioner suggests moving data centers near military installations

WLRN Public Media | By Wilkine Brutus
Published August 4, 2026 at 10:36 AM EDT

After rejecting the $2 billion Project Tango AI data center, Palm Beach County commissioners are drafting new noise, power grid and water ordinances.

Commissioner Maria Sachs, who voted against Project Tango, wants data centers out of the county entirely.

"It should be close to a military installation just for security. We have many military installations that have undeveloped land next to them that have all these sources of power, so they don't have to be in Palm Beach County," she said.

Earlier this month, county commissioners unanimously advanced a moratorium proposal to regulate and temporarily ban AI data center applications. An official public hearing will be scheduled for Aug. 27.

READ MORE: Water supply concerns remain top hindrance for AI data centers, says FAU expert

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
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Wilkine Brutus
Wilkine Brutus is the Palm Beach County Reporter for WLRN. The award-winning journalist produces stories on topics surrounding local news, culture, art, politics and current affairs. Contact Wilkine at wbrutus@wlrnnews.org
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