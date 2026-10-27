Las Olas Bridge closed due to king tides, peak flooding expected this week

The City of Fort Lauderdale is encouraging residents to prepare for peak flooding, as conditions in the area force the Las Olas Bridge to close today.

Fort Lauderdale officials said the bridge is locked in the open position to deter drivers from entering flood waters due to king tides.

King tides, which are the highest tides of the year, can increase the potential for flooding on roads in low-lying areas.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes avoid driving through high water.

The city encourages residents to move parked cars to higher ground before high tides occur and to avoid unnecessary travel. In Fort Lauderdale, the Riverwalk Center Garage is offering free parking starting this evening through the end of the week.

King tides are expected to peak around 9:45 a.m. and again around 9:45p.m.

The National Weather Service said dangerous marine conditions will also continue through at least through Wednesday across Atlantic beaches, including a high risk of rip currents. Forecasters said gusty winds will also continue through Tuesday evening.

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