City of Miami wants to crack down on animal cruelty with bigger fines

Perpetrators of animal cruelty could face greater penalties in the City of Miami under new proposals to crack down on animal abuse.

City leaders have proposed a series of ordinances on Miami's Oct. 22 commission agenda to increase fines for animal cruelty by more than $2,000 and update definitions of the city's leash laws and guidelines for the treatment of animals.

Commissioner Damian Pardo told WLRN the proposals come as a direct response to recent coverage of a malnourished dog found stuck on a Miami high rise balcony for several days, as well as other reports from residents of animal mistreatment.

"We get pretty consistent streams of emails from residents reporting people throwing dogs into the water and a general upsurge in recent animal cruelty activity. We'd like to seek higher fines and more restrictions if possible," Pardo said.

Florida House Bill 559 recently created new guidelines to address animal cruelty across the state, including by allowing municipalities to increase fines and penalties.

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