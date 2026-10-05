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Broward County sees first locally acquired case of dengue fever

WLRN Public Media | By Carlton Gillespie
Published October 5, 2026 at 11:38 PM EDT
A female Aedes albopictus mosquito acquiring a blood meal from a human host.
James Gathany
/
CDC
FILE - This 2003 photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a female Aedes albopictus mosquito acquiring a blood meal from a human host. Dengue, a tropical illness caused by a virus, is spread by Aedes mosquitos, a type of warm weather insect that is expanding its geographic reach because of climate change, experts say.

The Florida Department of Health in Broward County has confirmed a human case of locally acquired dengue fever.

It is the first locally acquired case in Broward this year, meaning that the infected person was bitten by an infected mosquito in Florida.

Dengue is not contagious, and is transmitted by mosquitos. it can present as a flu-like illness with severe muscle aches and joint pain, fever, and sometimes a rash. Symptoms appear around two weeks after someone is bitten and can last two to three weeks.

To date, more than 250 cases of locally acquired dengue fever have been reported in seven Florida counties this year.

Florida’s dengue outbreak is believed to be the largest in the continental U.S. since the 1940s.

DOH-Broward and Broward County Mosquito Control are coordinating surveillance, prevention and control efforts.

READ MORE: Florida's dengue outbreak is now the largest in the continental US in decades

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
News In Brief
Carlton Gillespie
Carlton Gillespie is WLRN's Broward County Bureau Reporter and Host of The Florida Roundup
See stories by Carlton Gillespie
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