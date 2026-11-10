Pompano Beach sued by Costco over rejected site plan

A new lawsuit from retail giant Costco alleges the City of Pompano Beach violated its own zoning code when it rejected the retail giant's plans for a new store.

The lawsuit, filed in August, says the dispute stem from a decision by the city’s planning and zoning board over Costco’s site plan in The Pomp. That’s the city's retail hub near Racetrack road and Powerline Blvd.

Despite city staff recommending approval for Costco's site plan application — and stating that it did comply with the city’s code — the planning and zoning board denied the application. Then, the city commission denied an appeal of that decision.

Costco claims that the planning and zoning board used unlawful criteria — citing a lack of public engagement and that the plan differed from a previous plan for a Publix — to deny the applications.

Costco is asking the court to override the planning and zoning board and city commission’s decisions.

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