Miami-Dade County Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez announces Bitcoin payment method for property taxes

Miami-Dade County Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez has announced that his office will start accepting Bitcoin as a payment method for property taxes before the end of November.

Fernandez said he's making the move to modernize government operations, and make essential services more “accessible, efficient, and convenient”.

The new system will allow users to connect a supported cryptocurrency exchange account or digital wallet and authorize their payment. It goes into effect. Nov. 19.

"Government must keep up with the times and the needs of the people we serve," said Fernandez. “By accepting Bitcoin as a payment option, we are giving property owners another way to pay their taxes, whether online or in person”

Taxpayers can pay with cryptocurrency, but the Tax Collector’s office said they will never touch, hold, or manage actual digital coins. The transaction is converted into U.S. dollars before the funds reach the office, which would ensure that the office receives the full amount of taxes owed regardless of shifts in Bitcoin’s market prices.

"Residents deserve a government that moves forward, not one that falls behind," Fernandez said. "We are embracing new technology without compromising our responsibility to protect taxpayer dollars.

Cryptocurrency payments are entirely optional, and all existing payment methods will remain available. Property owners who choose to pay with cryptocurrency can select the option during the online checkout process or request it when making a payment in person.

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