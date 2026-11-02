Nineteen Miami-Dade County precincts temporarily changed ahead of Election Day

Some Miami-Dade County precincts have been temporarily changed ahead of Election Day due to "facility availability and other circumstances," according to the Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections.

On Tuesday, voters must vote at their assigned precinct. A total of 19 precincts have been relocated.

"We have worked diligently to identify suitable alternative locations and want every affected voter to know exactly where to go on Election Day," said Supervisor of Elections Alina Garcia, in a statement.

A list of the precincts can be reviewed below. To verify your precinct visit https://www.votemiamidade.gov/

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3rd. Polls will be open from 7am to 7pm.