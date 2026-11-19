Miami-Dade County celebrated the completion of the South Dade Transit Operations Center in Homestead on Wednesday.

The center is designed to accommodate up to 100 articulated battery-electric buses, has dedicated areas for charging, storage, maintenance, dispatch and driver training.

It also includes bus wash stations, parts storage, and also serves as an Emergency Command Center for the Department of Transportation and Public Works to help coordinate the County’s response during major storms and other emergencies.

“This is a proud day for public transportation in Miami-Dade County,” said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “This future-ready facility sets a new standard for transit operations not only locally, but nationally. It brings jobs to South Dade and gives us the foundation to deliver cleaner, more reliable transportation for the people who count on it every day.”

The facility itself features solar components, a reclaimed water system and landscaping with more than 45 species of native trees, plants and wildflowers. Miami-Dade County funded the $250.6 million project through the People’s Transportation Plan Bond Program, which is supported by the voter-approved half-cent transportation surtax.

“This state-of-the-art center takes the DTPW into a new era of transit operations,” said DTPW Director and CEO Stacy L. Miller, P.E. “We’ve built a facility that gives our teams the technology to serve riders better today and the room to grow with Miami-Dade. This is how we build a transit system worthy of the trust our riders place in us every day.”

The Homestead center will provide a dedicated home base for Metro Express buses near the South Dade TransitWay. Miami Dade County officials hope that the investment will build a future where cleaner, more dependable transit safely connects more residents to jobs, schools and opportunities.

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