At a public meeting scheduled for Thursday the City of Miami commission will consider whether to gut its LGBTQ advisory board and other equal opportunity boards to comply with a new Florida law.

Florida’s so-called “Anti-DEI” law, SB 1134, will go into effect Jan. 1. The law prohibits government agencies from using any funding for programs relating to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

To comply with the law, Miami is unable to fund groups such as the Girl Scouts because it is a gender-specific group.

The city attorney has brought forward a potential ordinance to comply with the law by repealing many of the city’s equality boards until the law is challenged or repealed. At least one commissioner has said he will vote "no."

"The most egregious thing about this legislation is the tone that it sets that goes against the brand we’ve established globally for years — people come to Miami Speak language they want, look however they want and no one is going to look at them strange," said Miami Commissioner Damian Pardo, who is gay.

If the ordinance passes at first reading on Thursday, it will have to be approved at a second meeting before the end of the year.

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