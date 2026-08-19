Austin Horn | Miami Herald
Person Page
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With no candidate clearing the 50% threshold to win the seat outright, top vote-getters Katrina Wilson and Linda Cothiere will move onto the Nov. 3 election to decide who becomes the next school board member representing the predominantly Black North Dade district.
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It warned of the first drop in 28 years for vaccinations against diptheria, tetanus and pertussis — a marker for immunization coverage — based on preliminary data from the first four months of 2020.
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A city health official called the virus's spread in Hong Kong "a bit out of control," according to a report from Asia Times. Hong Kong has reported 1,469 cases of the coronavirus and seven deaths.
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The U.N. says it's too early to determine the full impact of coronavirus lockdowns and other measures. But it says the virus could cause between 83 million and 132 million people to go hungry.
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Gov. Henry McMaster's order will go into effect Saturday night. The governor says it targets young people, who account for nearly 1 in 4 of the state's coronavirus cases.
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Several park-goers have complained that the request for those on roller coasters to remain silent is unrealistic. "If a scream comes out, it comes out," one visitor said.
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Organizers announced on Wednesday that the Ryder Cup will be held in September 2021 instead of the initially scheduled 2020 date. It is the first postponement of the event since Sept. 11.
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Keisha Lance Bottoms' diagnosis comes at an intense time for the city, which is reeling from the police killing of Rayshard Brooks and a spike in violence over the Fourth of July weekend.
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Victoria, whose capital city is Melbourne, has logged 127 cases in the last 24 hours, which accounts for more than 90% of Australia's infections during that period, according to national data.
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Bill de Blasio says that while the city had planned to allow indoor service soon, the rising number of coronavirus cases throughout the United States led it to take caution.
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The rules include a ban on spitting and a threat of immediate ejection if a player or coach gets too close to an umpire or opponent in the course of an argument.
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On Sunday, the state saw 853 hospitalizations because of the coronavirus, which was the lowest since March 18. Also, only 391 people tested positive of more than 46,000 people tested that day.