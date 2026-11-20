Angie Nixon on next steps

Former State Representative Angie Nixon lost her U.S. Senate bid to Republican Sen. Ashley Moody by less than three percentage points.

The success of her campaign has raised her profile to one of the state’s most noteworthy Democratic politicians.

We spoke with Nixon about lessons learned from her close defeat and next steps.

Guest:



Angie Nixon, former member of the Florida House of Representatives and former U.S. Senate Candidate.

Behind the rise of Florida’s microschools

Florida’s HB 1 passed in 2023 and since then it has rewritten the rules on education in the state.

One way that has been made evident is the rapid growth of microschools.

‘ Built To Fit ,’ a new limited series from WLRN, examines how they’ve grown in popularity, why some parents chose them, and their impact on Florida’s public schools.

Guest:



Yvonne Bertucci zum Tobel, freelance reporter for WLRN.

Weekly news

This week brought heavy rain and flooding throughout the state with Florida's Atlantic coast hit the hardest. For a look at the forecast, we checked in with Megan Borowski, meteorologist for the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network.

And could Florida see more Republicans flock to the state after a Democratic blue wave in the midterm elections?

The state’s newly appointed leaders say Amendment 3 implementation will likely wait until the new year.

Plus, we shared some listener emails from our inbox.