© 2026 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The South Florida Roundup

Maria Elvira Salazar breaks with Trump, 100 years since the Great Hurricane of 1926 and a Broward medical breakthrough

Published September 18, 2026 at 4:11 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Miami GOP U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar speaking at CPAC Latino on Saturday, June 28, 2025, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.
Al Diaz
/
Miami Herald
Miami GOP U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar speaking at CPAC Latino on Saturday, June 28, 2025, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.

We examine Republican Miami Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar’s new video telling Trump he’s “gone too far” in his anti-immigration crusade. Is a Latino voter backlash building here? As we, so far, experience a hurricane-free season, we’ll also mark today’s centennial of the Great Miami Hurricane of 1926 and how it modernized storm preparation. And we’ll discuss an important and promising new Alzheimer’s medication trial at Broward Health.

The South Florida Roundup
Stay Connected