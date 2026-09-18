Maria Elvira Salazar breaks with Trump, 100 years since the Great Hurricane of 1926 and a Broward medical breakthrough

We examine Republican Miami Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar’s new video telling Trump he’s “gone too far” in his anti-immigration crusade. Is a Latino voter backlash building here? As we, so far, experience a hurricane-free season, we’ll also mark today’s centennial of the Great Miami Hurricane of 1926 and how it modernized storm preparation. And we’ll discuss an important and promising new Alzheimer’s medication trial at Broward Health.

