Record cuts at Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Hollywood Mayor switches parties, immigrant fear in Doral
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We will discuss Palm Beach County’s rare budget pushback against its longtime sheriff, Ric Bradshaw — and the scrutiny Broward and Miami-Dade County’s top cops find themselves under (1:03). We also spoke to Hollywood City Mayor Josh Levy about why he’s left the Democratic party to be an independent (13:15). And we’ll examine the Venezuelan community’s anger about ICE arrests in Doral — and President Trump’s meeting with Delcy Rodríguez at the U.N. (26:50).