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The South Florida Roundup

Record cuts at Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Hollywood Mayor switches parties, immigrant fear in Doral

Published September 25, 2026 at 3:54 PM EDT
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Venezuelans exiles living in South Florida celebrated outside of El Arepazo in Doral, Florida, after the United States attacked Venezuela and captured Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, on Jan. 3, 2026.
Pedro Portal
/
Miami Herald
Venezuelans exiles living in South Florida celebrated outside of El Arepazo in Doral, Florida, after the United States attacked Venezuela and captured Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, on Jan. 3, 2026.

We will discuss Palm Beach County’s rare budget pushback against its longtime sheriff, Ric Bradshaw — and the scrutiny Broward and Miami-Dade County’s top cops find themselves under (1:03). We also spoke to Hollywood City Mayor Josh Levy about why he’s left the Democratic party to be an independent (13:15). And we’ll examine the Venezuelan community’s anger about ICE arrests in Doral — and President Trump’s meeting with Delcy Rodríguez at the U.N. (26:50).

The South Florida Roundup
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