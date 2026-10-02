© 2026 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The South Florida Roundup

Carnegie Mellon's Miami campus, a shark refuge in Biscayne Bay and Miami Carnival moves to Broward

Published October 2, 2026 at 3:51 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Miami-Dade County's environmental regulatory agency oversees a host of issues, including impacts from pollution on Biscayne Bay.
Matias J. Ocner
/
Miami Herald
Miami-Dade County's environmental regulatory agency oversees a host of issues, including impacts from pollution on Biscayne Bay.

We took a look at the game-changing plan announced this week to bring a high-tech Carnegie Mellon University campus to Miami’s hip Wynwood district, courtesy of billionaire Ken Griffin. We also discussed a surprising new study that reveals Biscayne Bay is actually a sanctuary for endangered shark and ray species. And we fill you in on the 2026 edition of the Miami Broward Carnival that started Saturday – and this time it’s all Broward, baby.

The South Florida Roundup
Stay Connected