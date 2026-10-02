Carnegie Mellon's Miami campus, a shark refuge in Biscayne Bay and Miami Carnival moves to Broward

We took a look at the game-changing plan announced this week to bring a high-tech Carnegie Mellon University campus to Miami’s hip Wynwood district, courtesy of billionaire Ken Griffin. We also discussed a surprising new study that reveals Biscayne Bay is actually a sanctuary for endangered shark and ray species. And we fill you in on the 2026 edition of the Miami Broward Carnival that started Saturday – and this time it’s all Broward, baby.