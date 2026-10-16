Teacher pay referendum, Broward County vs. BSO, Librarians fighting book bans
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We talked about South Florida voters deciding whether teachers get to keep their pay raises — but voter confusion over the controversial Amendment 3 may lead to unintended consequences. Broward County commissioners are taking legal action against their own Sheriff’s Office — we take a closer look at this intra-county drama. And we chat with the director of an Emmy-winning film about book bans, told through the lens of librarians.