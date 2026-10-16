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The South Florida Roundup

Teacher pay referendum, Broward County vs. BSO, Librarians fighting book bans

Published October 16, 2026 at 6:02 PM EDT
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Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony at a press conference on September 12, 2025. (Screenshot from Broward County Sheriff's Office)
Screenshot from Broward County Sheriff's Office
Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony at a press conference on September 12, 2025. (Screenshot from Broward County Sheriff's Office)

We talked about South Florida voters deciding whether teachers get to keep their pay raises — but voter confusion over the controversial Amendment 3 may lead to unintended consequences. Broward County commissioners are taking legal action against their own Sheriff’s Office — we take a closer look at this intra-county drama. And we chat with the director of an Emmy-winning film about book bans, told through the lens of librarians.

The South Florida Roundup
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