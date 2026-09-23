Wednesday, September 23, 2026 - 6:30 PM

The Trump Administration has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to the G-20 Leaders’ Summit in Miami – which will take place in December. // Broward County will end its partnership with its Sheriff’s Office for Fire Rescue Services. Instead, the county will take over in 2028. // People in rural areas and small towns, including those in Florida, are bound to have a harder time meeting new Medicaid work reporting requirements that go into effect in January 2027. // Coffee has become more expensive, thanks mostly to climate change and rising overseas shipping costs.