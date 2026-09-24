Thursday, September 24, 2026 - 6:30 PM

High-speed rail company Brightline is reportedly preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as soon as this week. // A man who fired shots near Miami International Airport was charged on three misdemeanors and one felony count in court this morning. // The University of Tampa recently walked back a controversial policy banning "un-recognized" student groups on campus. // Efforts to shrink Citizens Property Insurance have brought the policy count for the state-run insurer to a record low.