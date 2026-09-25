Florida’s gubernatorial candidates debate issues, not each other & other weekly news

Florida’s gubernatorial candidates debate issues, not each other

Democrat David Jolly has said he will not debate his opponent Republican Byron Donalds in Florida's gubernatorial race.

This will be the first time in more than 50 years that the state will elect a governor without a candidate debate.

Jolly and Donalds did, however, speak recently at WLRN’s Sunshine Economy Summit.

We have excerpts from those conversations followed by a fact-check of the candidates' claims.

Plus, we looked at why the lack of debates is a growing trend in politics.

Guests:



Samantha Putterman , Florida government reporter for PolitiFact.

, Florida government reporter for PolitiFact. Susan Macmanus, political analyst and Distinguished University Professor Emerita of political science at the University of South Florida.

Live Local Act

Florida is the most rent cost burdened state in the country. Around 60% of the state’s 2.9 million renters spend more than 30% of their monthly budget on rent.

Florida’s Live Local Act, initially passed in 2023, was touted as a tool to increase the amount of affordable housing by preempting some local zoning laws.

So, how much has the law, and its legislative updates, helped to bring down the cost of living?

Guest:



Ashon Nesbitt, CEO of the Florida Housing Coalition.

Weekly news briefing

State and local officials are working to stop the spread of dengue, as locally-acquired cases continue to rise.

Three Florida counties—Pasco, Hillsborough, and Pinellas—have issued local declarations of emergency as the region continues to see a rise in locally acquired cases of the mosquito-borne disease.

As the Florida Department of Health considers eliminating some vaccine requirements for K-12 schools, some pediatricians are struggling to keep up with the changes.