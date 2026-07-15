Smitha Rao | The Conversation
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Florida’s flooding déjà vu is a sign of things to come – so, who is most at risk and how can they prepare?Floodwater filled the streets and crept into homes across Florida’s Atlantic coast as an intense storm dumped more than a foot of rain in 24 hours starting Wednesday. The deluge followed extreme downpours in parts of the region less than three weeks earlier, and forecasters warned of more rain still to come. As people in Fort Lauderdale watched the water rise in their already saturated yards, it may have felt like déjà vu.