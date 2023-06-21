Activists plan Fort Lauderdale rally against 'hateful legislation'

Hundreds of people are expected to march through the streets of Fort Lauderdale next month as part of a rally against what organizers say is “hateful legislation.”

Dozens of local activists from groups supporting reproductive rights, LGBTQ communities and women voters gathered at Esplanade Park Wednesday to discuss the We The People March, planned for July 2.

Ebonni Chrispin, director of legislative affairs at the AIDS Healthcare Foundation in Fort Lauderdale, helped organize dozens of other activist groups to join the rally.

“We see the impact of legislation hit a lot of different groups: women, men, gay, straight, old, young. I can tell you firsthand, it doesn't matter your race, creed or how much money you have,” she told WLRN.

The activists gathered at the park mostly spoke out against Florida’s restrictive abortion ban, the numerous laws controlling how and what can be taught in public schools and policies that limit LGBTQ expression.

Some of the groups rallying include the League of Women Voters, Florida Rising, the Florida Democratic Party and multiple LGBTQ activist organizations.

Robert Boo, the CEO of The Pride Center at Equality Park in Wilton Manors, said his organization and the people it represents "will not be shoved back into the corner" by anti-LGBTQ legislation.

The Pride Center “provides a welcoming, safe space — an inclusive home that celebrates, nurtures and empowers the LGBTQ+ communities and our friends and neighbors in South Florida,” according to their website.

They offer support, social and educational groups with a focus on seniors, youth, women, men, transgender people, as well as activities focused on recovery, health, the arts, athletics, spirituality, games and more.

“We are celebrating our 30th anniversary this month, and I feel like we are stepping back 30 years from where we started and we will not be shoved back into the corner. That is why we are marching,” Boo said.

Over 2,000 people have registered for the march, according to organizers.

Chrispin says she wants people to walk away from the rally realizing they can make a change at a local level.

“I think for us, success looks like going back to your city council and saying, ‘What can we do locally in order to help ensure people's freedoms’ and creating the kind of groundswell that takes that back to the federal level,” Chrispin said.

You can find more information about the march at the We The People March website.