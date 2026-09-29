Miami-Dade mayor criticizes Putin invitation to G20 Summit in Doral

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is criticizing President Donald Trump’s decision to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to the upcoming G20 summit in Doral.

Levine Cava said Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and Russia’s actions against civilians makes the invitation troubling. The mayor cited Miami-Dade’s deep ties to families who fled authoritarian governments.

“Cuban, Venezuelan, Nicaraguan, Haitian and Ukrainian families came here because tyrants took their homes, jailed their loved ones and silenced their voices,” said Levine Cava in a statement posted on X .



The G20 Summit will be held at the Trump National Doral resort Dec. 14 to 15, 2026.

Putin has not attended the annual summit in person since 2019. His travel to in-person summits has been heavily restricted following the 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“Diplomacy matters, and ending this war matters,” said Levine Cava in her statement. “Putin should not be handed a global stage in the very city that has become a symbol of refuge from people like him.”

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