Lauderhill kicks off Broward's World Cup welcome

Broward Welcomes the World, a new initiative aimed at capturing the increased attention brought on by the 2026 FIFA World Cup, will officially kick off this weekend in Lauderhill.

On Saturday and Sunday the city will host two free events blending soccer and culture including musical acts and matches featuring the Jamaican and Haitian under-20 national teams. The details were announced at a press conference at Lauderhill City Hall Thursday morning.

“ We have to be prepared, and we have to inform folks about the possibility of being in Broward County — and spending some of their monies — so our local folks can benefit economically and benefit from all the excitement that will be taking place during this period of time,” said Lauderhill Vice Mayor Richard Campbell.

On Saturday at Lauderhill Sports Complex, an evening of programming includes performances by dancehall artists Jahshii and Laa Lee and concludes with an U-20 international match between Jamaica and Haiti. On Sunday at Broward County Stadium the city will hold a free soccer youth clinic for children ages 3-16. The U-20 Jamaican national team will play again against Miami United before musical performances from Wayne Wonder and Spragga Benz close the show.

The event was made possible through a $125,000 contribution from Broward County. The county will also be hosting events with many of its municipalities during the World Cup, including watch parties and musical acts.

“ We started the initiative to make sure that we recognize the fact that cultural and sports tourism lives within our cities. The cities are the closest to the population, and they are providing these resources. So we wanted to showcase it,” said Broward County Commissioner Hazelle Rogers.

READ MORE: Haiti makes its first World Cup return in 52 years, as Curaçao also makes history

The County is slated to announce more details of its initiative Friday.

The events will shine a spotlight on the central Broward region, which is often overlooked by tourists.

“ Every time there's an international event, we want to make sure Central Broward County is not left out of the mix. Our events put heads in beds, create business opportunities that happen here in Central Broward County,” said Rogers.

The weekend matches will be especially important for Lauderhill Mayor Denise Grant. Her son Joshua, a rising soccer star, is the captain of the U-20 Jamaican national team. Both the Jamaican and Haitian diaspora have significant presence in Lauderhill, and Grant often refers to herself as “mayor for all.” But on Saturday the Jamaican-born Grant will ditch diplomacy and loudly cheer for her home country saying, “That night is gonna be an exception, because he's my child.”

