WLRN News - South Florida

Fort Lauderdale United FC, the only professional women's soccer team in South Florida, is tackling a second season with a focus on growth and opportunities for young athletes. After reaching the playoff final on their first season, but losing to Tampa, they are determined to bring the trophy home this time and create more buzz for women's sports in the region.
In a statement, the Coalition called the administration’s actions "yet another step in a long-running campaign to dismantle every pathway — formal, lawful, and humanitarian—that allows Black and Brown immigrants to come to the United States safely."
The Democratic congresswoman's federal indictment for campaign fraud could lead to 63 years in prison. It is rooted in her successful campaign to win a 2021 special election for the seat of longtime incumbent Alcee Hastings - after losing in two previous primaries against him. The difference for Cherfilus-McCormick in 2021: Money. Lots of money.
The Florida Climate Survey, the thirteenth conducted by the FAU Center for Environmental Studies, found that 36% of statewide residents "had moved or were considering moving in part or fully due to weather hazards."
The Littlest Art Fair, is a new four-day mural festival in Miami’s historic Little Havana that spotlights homegrown artists who often get overlooked amid the spectacle of Art Week.
The century-old count is one of the longest, continuous data sets on record, providing details about shifting migrations and floundering populations.
The Prizm Art Fair returns to Miami Art Week for its 13th season. About 25 contemporary artists from across the African Diaspora are showcasing what joy looks like to them.
Trump administration ends Temporary Protected Status for Haitians — in spite of gang terror in HaitiOfficials announced the administration is cancelling Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, for Haitian immigrants in the U.S. — even though the U.N. says conditions inside Haiti remain horrific.
Miami now ranks as the sixth-most expensive city in the U.S. for renters. The overall median rent across all property types in the metro area stands at $3,000.
Now investing $8.2 million dollars in Israeli-government backed bonds, FAU joins the ranks of biggest investors to the Middle East nation. Eearnings from the bonds help fund the university's Endowed Chair in Judaic Studies and other academic areas.
Hundreds of thousands of South Florida households will struggle to put food on the table this Thanksgiving. Feeding South Florida had 15,000 turkeys on hand this year to distribute — which still wasn’t enough to meet demand.
Over his short life, Daniel Weisberger went from Boy Scout and beloved older brother to killer. To understand why, we headed to the Florida Keys, where Daniel’s world unraveled. WLRN's special report 'Keeper and Killer' looks at mental illness and the criminal justice system through the family's story. What starts as a cautionary tale has an end that is far from expected.