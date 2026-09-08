Romance, danger and intrigue collide in this Hollywood classic

8pm Thursday TO HAVE AND HAVE NOT - Romance Drama (1944) NR

During World War II, an American expatriate helps transport a French Resistance leader and his wife to Martinique while romancing a lounge singer.

In Nazi-occupied France, fishing boat captain Harry Morgan (Humphrey Bogart) wants nothing to do with politics and refuses to help smuggle Resistance fighters to Martinique. But when a client is killed before paying him, Harry finds himself drawn into a dangerous mission to get two Resistance members safely to the island. With the encouragement of Slim (Lauren Bacall), an American drifter, and the police holding his friend Eddie (Walter Brennan) hostage, Harry is pushed to take a stand and join the fight against the Nazis.

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