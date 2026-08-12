Florida will be actively testing 'flying cars' by the end of the year, DeSantis says

After decades of viewing flying cars as a figment in movies like "Back to the Future," Gov. Ron DeSantis said the reality of it might not be too far out.

This is because SunTrax AirGround in Polk County will be actively testing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL) by the end of the year, DeSantis announced Monday at the Auburndale facility.

"I can't promise we will ever be able to take you to the future or to the past, but I think we're going to be able to get you up in the air at some point in the not too distant future," DeSantis said, referring to a scene in the sci-fi classic starring Michael J. Fox.

The testing will be throughout the Central Florida aerospace region. SunTrax is located along the I-4 corridor and is 775 acres. The facility was initially built to test connected and autonomous vehicle (CAV) technologies. But last year, the governor announced the Florida Department of Transportation was building two vertiports there, which is like a heliport.

According to a release, SunTrax is home to the country's first dedicated Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) Aerial Test Track. This allows companies a "controlled environment" to test technology under real-world conditions.

DeSantis explained how runways are not needed for these to take flight. Instead, the eVTOLs will lift straight up from a vertiport and go.

Governor DeSantis Makes Announcements About the Future of Transportation in Florida at SunTrax https://t.co/Ooxvo2yJsV — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 10, 2026

How will this affect Florida?

One of the goals of the Advanced Air Mobility technology is to relieve road congestion.

"I think the one place people would say where if you had air taxis going habitually, you go Tampa, Orlando and you can avoid I-4 entirely," DeSantis said. "So that would be good for those people. I don't know how long the flight will be — not very long. It would also potentially alleviate traffic on the roads. It would have to scale up to a certain amount."

ALSO READ: FDOT redirects $200M for EV chargers to an aerial highway network for flying taxis

He added that with the aircraft being electric-powered, it'll be quieter as it buzzes through the sky.

"You can take these and drop them in a major city without having a disruption like you would with a helicopter," DeSantis said. "Because a helicopter ... very loud, going very fast. You just have a lot of issues."

There are also some companies with a hybrid model that includes fuel, he added. But the technology could have potential for air taxis, cargo delivery, medical transportation and emergency response.

This news comes as the Miami Herald recently reported how the Florida Department of Technology had nearly $200 million to expand electric vehicle charging, but instead wants to redirect it to an aerial highway network.

ALSO READ: Tampa International Airport looks to connect the region through electric air taxis

The U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration introduced the eVTOL Integration Pilot Program to deploy advanced air mobility vehicles. Florida is one of the leading states for this program. The overall goal is to speed up new aircraft technology in the country.

And earlier this year, Tampa International Airport CEO Michael Stephens said there's been extensive talk about how to connect airports in the Tampa Bay region. For instance, Peter O. Knight Airport on Davis Islands to St. Petersburg's Albert Whitted Airport.

"That is a great, great opportunity for us. It's a straight line-of-sight type of point of departure," Stephens previously said. "There's lots of volume, so that's probably going to be one of our first connective points here in the region, and we are absolutely talking about."

Other transportation developments

In addition to eVTOLs, DeSantis explained how SunTrax is actively testing autonomous and connected vehicle technology with companies like Waymo and more.

For example, people in Miami and Orlando can use Waymo for fully autonomous rides. The company is preparing to expand into Tampa and launch commercial service this fall, according to a release. It has completed mapping, started rider-only testing and done hands-on safety training with area emergency personnel.

Florida has the innovation-friendly policies, the universities and research institutions, the infrastructure and forthcoming infrastructure investments, and the talent needed to become the premier location for emerging transportation technology.



Innovations like eVTOL aircraft… pic.twitter.com/nDsFu6cZPb — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 10, 2026

DeSantis also announced that FDOT is partnering with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and Polk State College to prepare students for career opportunities as transportation continues to evolve. This is supporting training for workers needed to test, maintain and operate the technology.

"Florida has the innovation-friendly policies, the universities and research institutions, the infrastructure and forthcoming infrastructure investments and the talent needed to become the premier location for emerging transportation technology," a governor's office release reads.

You can learn more about the SunTrax facility on its website.

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