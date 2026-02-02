Iguanas stunned, power disrupted as record cold grips Key Biscayne

By at least one measure, Key Biscayne suffered the coldest morning in its history Sunday, as an Arctic blast gripped the island with weather that left iguanas paralyzed and some people powerless.

Sunday’s low was 37 degrees, the National Weather Service said. The cold persisted into Monday morning, where it was 39.9 degrees at sunrise.

The popular Key Biscayne Film Festival – which had planned outdoor showings yesterday and today — moved indoors to the Community Center. Parks Director Todd Hofferberth says the last-minute venue change didn’t appear to impact attendance.

Tony Winton / KBI Man and dog both bundled up as temperatures dipped to 40 degrees in Key Biscayne, Fla.., Feb. 1, 2026. Wind chills dipped to the teens.

High winds that accompanied the cold front caused a palm tree to take down a power line, leaving live wires on Harbor Drive and forcing a road closure around 9 p.m. Saturday, just as the mercury started plunging.

Social media posters complained about the outages, with some saying it was another reason the Village should prioritize a utility undergrounding project. But even in the condos, where lines are already underground, the power flickered on and off repeatedly during peak high winds.

Village officials said crews from Florida Power and Light were on the scene quickly and the power problem was resolved in a few hours. FPL could not provide a number when asked how many customers were affected. Harbor Drive was reopened around 1 a.m.

As cold as it was, the windchill was worse, making it feel like it was in the upper teens at sunrise.

Key Biscayne streets — normally filled with joggers and cyclists on a weekend morning — were largely empty. A handful of intrepid athletes braved the cold — as did some canines, with both pets and people wearing coats.

Around the island, plenty of stunned iguanas were poised motionless, stunned by the cold. The reptiles can reanimate once the weather warms up.

Tony Winton / KBI An iguana lies frozen in a park in Key Biscayne, Fla. after temperatures plummted to 40 degreees, Feb. 1 2026.

Record Cold ?

Was it the coldest day ever on Key Biscayne? That’s hard to say because of a malfunctioning weather sensor.

One thermometer at the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel school recorded 37 degrees, which would make it the coldest day since the start of local recordkeeping in 1994. But the official NOAA sensor mysteriously stopped working between 4:30 – 8:00 a.m, when the coldest air would have been measured, said Brian McNoldy, a Rosenstiel meteorologist.

NOAA / KBI Chart showing temperature at NOAA’s station on Virginia Key, Feb 1-2, 2026. An unnexplained gap in measurements is shown starting after 4 a.m. on Sunday morning. Another nearby sensor recorded at temperature of 37F, which would be the lowerst temp since local recordkeeping started in 1994.

However, even with the incomplete sensor data, Sunday’s low was the coldest it’s ever been for Feb. 1, he said. The previous record low for the day was 52.2. Miami’s Airport also registered a record cold temperature of 35 degrees, the National Weather Service noted.

When will it warm up? Not until Tuesday with temperatures in the 60s. The first day over 70 is forecast for Wednesday.

Cold safety tips

– Never use ovens, grills, or outdoor heaters indoors to heat your home.

– Keep space heaters at least 3 feet away from anything that can burn.

– Turn heaters off before sleeping or leaving the room.

– Plug heaters directly into wall outlets—never extension cords or power strips.

– If using a fireplace, open the flue fully and never leave fires unattended.

– Space heaters that sit unused most of the year can collect flammable lint, dust, and pet hair. Clean thoroughly

Fire & electrical safety

– Avoid overloading outlets with multiple heaters or appliances.

– Replace damaged cords immediately.

– Never leave candles unattended; keep them away from children and pets.

Protect people & pets

– Dress in layers and protect hands, feet, and head on cold nights.

– Check on elderly neighbors, infants, and those with medical conditions.

– Bring pets indoors—cold temperatures can be dangerous for animals.

This story was originally published in the Key Biscayne Independent, a WLRN News partner.

