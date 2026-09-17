Carly Rae Jepsen channels a vast whirlwind of emotions in her new double album 'Day and Night'

Canadian pop star Carly Rae Jepsen says her new album, “Day and Night,” is the most proud she’s been of something she’s created, more than anything she’s worked on before.

Across 24 songs, Jepsen explores the full spectrum of human emotions, channeling folk pop for the “Day” side and leaning into house music for the “Night” side. The result is a spectacular whirlwind of feelings communicated through ’70s-inspired psychedelic pop and synth-driven dance floor hits.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd sat down with Jepsen to discuss the influences behind her new album and the journey it takes listeners on.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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